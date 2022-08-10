Brokerages Set Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Price Target at $132.32

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-three ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $128.83.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research upped their target price on Etsy from $105.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. KeyCorp began coverage on Etsy in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Etsy from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Etsy in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company.

Insider Transactions at Etsy

In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.45, for a total value of $1,510,582.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 102,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,441,122.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.45, for a total value of $1,510,582.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,707 shares in the company, valued at $7,441,122.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $71,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,280 shares of company stock valued at $9,672,083 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Etsy Stock Performance

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Etsy by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,505 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,489,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Etsy by 71.3% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Etsy by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 588 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Etsy by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 2,214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Etsy by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 311 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ETSY opened at $108.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $86.79 and a 200-day moving average of $108.88. Etsy has a fifty-two week low of $67.01 and a fifty-two week high of $307.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $585.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.85 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 67.88% and a net margin of 17.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Etsy will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Etsy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

