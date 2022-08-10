Brokerages Set Pennon Group Plc (LON:PNN) PT at GBX 1,120

Pennon Group Plc (LON:PNN – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,120 ($13.53).

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PNN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Pennon Group from GBX 1,200 ($14.50) to GBX 1,070 ($12.93) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,300 ($15.71) price target on shares of Pennon Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,120 ($13.53) price objective on shares of Pennon Group in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,160 ($14.02) target price on shares of Pennon Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 1,050 ($12.69) price target on shares of Pennon Group in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

In related news, insider Paul Boote sold 2,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 980 ($11.84), for a total transaction of £28,478.80 ($34,411.31).

LON:PNN opened at GBX 1,032 ($12.47) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 251.21, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of £2.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 20,600.00. Pennon Group has a 52 week low of GBX 932.81 ($11.27) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,335 ($16.13). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,004.27 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,035.84.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 26.83 ($0.32) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a yield of 2.61%. This is a positive change from Pennon Group’s previous dividend of $11.70. Pennon Group’s payout ratio is 683.20%.

Pennon Group Plc provides clean water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It provides water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; water-only services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire; and water and wastewater retail services to non-household customers in Great Britain.

