Brokerages Set Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) PT at $30.63

Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.43.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LUNG. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Pulmonx from $32.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Pulmonx from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Pulmonx from $37.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Pulmonx from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Pulmonx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pulmonx

In other Pulmonx news, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 2,523 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $45,540.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,104,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,945,141.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,599 shares of company stock valued at $83,012. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pulmonx

Pulmonx Stock Down 4.1 %

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUNG. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pulmonx in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Pulmonx in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Pulmonx in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Pulmonx by 175.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Pulmonx during the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LUNG opened at $20.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $761.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.05 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 11.33 and a quick ratio of 10.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.83 and its 200-day moving average is $21.38. Pulmonx has a 1 year low of $13.79 and a 1 year high of $45.49.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.01. Pulmonx had a negative return on equity of 27.84% and a negative net margin of 103.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Pulmonx will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

About Pulmonx

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

