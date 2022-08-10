Brokerages Set Xebec Adsorption Inc. (OTCMKTS:XEBEF) PT at $2.78

Shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (OTCMKTS:XEBEF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.78.

XEBEF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut Xebec Adsorption from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Xebec Adsorption from C$2.25 to C$1.40 in a report on Friday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut Xebec Adsorption from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Xebec Adsorption from C$3.75 to C$2.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Desjardins dropped their price target on Xebec Adsorption from C$4.50 to C$3.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th.

Xebec Adsorption Price Performance

Shares of XEBEF opened at $0.54 on Wednesday. Xebec Adsorption has a 1 year low of $0.54 and a 1 year high of $3.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.13.

Xebec Adsorption Company Profile

Xebec Adsorption Inc designs, manufactures, and sells purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air in Canada, the United States, China, Korea, Italy, France, and internationally. It operates through Systems and Support segments. The company offers on-site air dehydration under the ADX Solutions brand; biogas to renewable natural gas systems under the BGX Solutions brand; hydrogen purification systems under the H2X Solutions brand; natural gas dehydration units for refueling stations under the NGX Solutions brand; and products for the filtration and separation of air and gases under FSX Solutions brand.

