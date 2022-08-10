Brokers Offer Predictions for Central Garden & Pet’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CENT)

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Central Garden & Pet in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.77 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.75. The consensus estimate for Central Garden & Pet’s current full-year earnings is $2.76 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.

NASDAQ CENT opened at $43.26 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.44. Central Garden & Pet has a one year low of $40.03 and a one year high of $57.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

In other Central Garden & Pet news, CFO Nicholas Lahanas sold 7,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total value of $305,244.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 113,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,742,865.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 3.1% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 41.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 6.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 26.6% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.59% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

