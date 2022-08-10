Brokers Offer Predictions for Leidos Holdings, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:LDOS)

Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Leidos in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now expects that the aerospace company will post earnings of $7.80 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $7.90. The consensus estimate for Leidos’ current full-year earnings is $6.37 per share.

Get Leidos alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on LDOS. Barclays downgraded shares of Leidos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Leidos from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Leidos from $109.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Leidos from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.00.

Leidos Stock Up 1.0 %

LDOS traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $99.12. 3,432 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 933,744. Leidos has a 12-month low of $81.07 and a 12-month high of $111.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.83 and a 200 day moving average of $101.07. The firm has a market cap of $13.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.04. Leidos had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 22.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Leidos

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Leidos by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,518,960 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,676,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735,496 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Leidos by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,087,661 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,629,768,000 after purchasing an additional 236,272 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Leidos by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,685,081 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $505,404,000 after purchasing an additional 211,254 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Leidos by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,369,996 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $472,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Leidos by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,999,167 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $431,475,000 after purchasing an additional 320,790 shares during the last quarter. 78.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. sold 7,274 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total value of $750,531.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 84,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,695,700.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Leidos news, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. sold 7,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total transaction of $750,531.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,695,700.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Robert Moos sold 516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.56, for a total transaction of $50,856.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,108,296.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.96%.

Leidos Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.