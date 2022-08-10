Brokers Offer Predictions for Viad Corp’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:VVI)

Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Viad in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 8th. Oppenheimer analyst T. Batory now expects that the business services provider will earn $2.03 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.74. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Viad’s current full-year earnings is $0.36 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Viad’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.20) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.94) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.85) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Viad from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

VVI stock traded up $1.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.69. The stock had a trading volume of 401 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,435. Viad has a one year low of $25.18 and a one year high of $52.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.40. The company has a market capitalization of $837.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.75, a P/E/G ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Viad by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,251,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,881,000 after buying an additional 11,979 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Viad by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,360,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,186,000 after purchasing an additional 19,200 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Viad by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,335,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,587,000 after purchasing an additional 41,112 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Viad by 83.5% during the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 898,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,807,000 after purchasing an additional 408,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Grotto Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Viad by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC now owns 814,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,030,000 after purchasing an additional 151,137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Viad Corp operates as an experiential leisure travel, and live events and marketing services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and Iceland. It operates through two segments, Pursuit and GES. The Pursuit segment offers vertically integrated attractions and hospitality in destinations with a collection of attractions, lodges, and sightseeing tours.

