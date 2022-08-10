Brokers Offer Predictions for Zoetis Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:ZTS)

Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Zoetis in a research report issued on Friday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen now forecasts that the company will earn $4.97 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.99. The consensus estimate for Zoetis’ current full-year earnings is $5.01 per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Zoetis’ FY2023 earnings at $5.45 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $208.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Monday, July 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zoetis currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $224.14.

Zoetis Price Performance

ZTS stock opened at $169.55 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $171.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.80. The company has a market capitalization of $79.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.45, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.73. Zoetis has a 52-week low of $154.18 and a 52-week high of $249.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.02). Zoetis had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 49.03%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be paid a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.48%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.26, for a total value of $390,623.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,269,818.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.26, for a total value of $390,623.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,269,818.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $55,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,153,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,356 shares of company stock valued at $3,250,158 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zoetis

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,766,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,876,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,749 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Zoetis by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,994,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,879,289,000 after buying an additional 529,974 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Zoetis by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,663,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,310,381,000 after buying an additional 441,440 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Zoetis by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,775,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,409,397,000 after buying an additional 78,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Zoetis by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,710,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,120,301,000 after buying an additional 159,268 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

