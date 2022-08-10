Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) Shares Purchased by Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,960 shares during the period. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Brookfield Business Partners worth $3,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. increased its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 6,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Karpas Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 4,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 55,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 120.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Business Partners alerts:

Brookfield Business Partners Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE BBU traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.61. 899 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,121. Brookfield Business Partners L.P. has a one year low of $18.48 and a one year high of $51.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.41.

Brookfield Business Partners Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.37%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BBU shares. TheStreet cut shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday.

Brookfield Business Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Business Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Business Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.