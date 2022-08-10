Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (BIPC) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 30th

Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.36 per share on Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th.

Brookfield Infrastructure Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ BIPC opened at $46.98 on Wednesday. Brookfield Infrastructure has a 12-month low of $37.93 and a 12-month high of $53.64. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.85 and its 200-day moving average is $46.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brookfield Infrastructure

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,813,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,763,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,898,000 after acquiring an additional 258,946 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,506,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,062,000 after purchasing an additional 102,001 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 612,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,182,000 after acquiring an additional 65,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory purchased a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure during the first quarter worth $3,670,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Brookfield Infrastructure

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

