Brookline Capital Management Reaffirms Buy Rating for Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL)

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Brookline Capital Management in a note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Separately, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Atreca from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th.

Atreca Stock Performance

Shares of Atreca stock traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $2.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82 shares, compared to its average volume of 958,675. Atreca has a 1 year low of $1.51 and a 1 year high of $7.00. The company has a market capitalization of $82.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.22.

Insider Transactions at Atreca

Atreca ( NASDAQ:BCEL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.01). As a group, analysts forecast that Atreca will post -2.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Tito Serafini sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.02, for a total transaction of $30,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 228,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $462,327.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CM Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atreca by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its position in shares of Atreca by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Atreca by 248.8% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 45,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 32,508 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Atreca during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Atreca during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $460,000. 57.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atreca Company Profile

Atreca, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.

