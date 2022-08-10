Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 75,108 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,351 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for about 16.3% of Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $20,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 51,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Bridge Advisory LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of IJH stock traded up $5.54 on Wednesday, reaching $255.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,644,858. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $236.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $251.02. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12-month low of $218.00 and a 12-month high of $292.05.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

