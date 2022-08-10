Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC Invests $215,000 in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new position in M&T Bank in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. 87.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MTB has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on M&T Bank from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $214.00 to $187.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of M&T Bank to $188.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $195.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of M&T Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, M&T Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.71.

M&T Bank Price Performance

Shares of MTB stock traded up $4.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $184.12. 28,528 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,434,199. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. M&T Bank Co. has a 12-month low of $131.42 and a 12-month high of $186.95. The company has a market capitalization of $33.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.01.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($1.67). M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 23.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 15.21 earnings per share for the current year.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.61%.

M&T Bank declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, July 19th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at M&T Bank

In related news, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.82, for a total transaction of $93,355.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,391,916.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Vice Chairman Kevin J. Pearson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.71, for a total value of $848,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,620,047.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.82, for a total transaction of $93,355.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,075 shares in the company, valued at $3,391,916.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,725 shares of company stock worth $1,335,332 in the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

Featured Articles

