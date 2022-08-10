Buckhead Capital Management LLC Buys 7,062 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Buckhead Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,491 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,062 shares during the quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $3,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,114,000. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $258,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 34,940 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 32,580 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 5,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 9,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares in the last quarter. 63.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DAL. Argus cut Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price (down from $53.00) on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. UBS Group raised Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Barclays reduced their price target on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.50.

DAL stock traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 540,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,871,448. The company has a market cap of $21.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.10 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.09 and a 12 month high of $46.27.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.27). Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The firm had revenue of $13.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.07) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 93.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

In other Delta Air Lines news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 27,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total value of $1,094,111.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 446,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,667,459.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Delta Air Lines news, Director David S. Taylor acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.31 per share, for a total transaction of $293,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 43,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,260,623.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 27,664 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total value of $1,094,111.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 446,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,667,459.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,148 shares of company stock valued at $1,945,960 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

