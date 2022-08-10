Buckhead Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Buckhead Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,746 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Dollar General accounts for 1.1% of Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $5,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 94.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar General Stock Performance

NYSE DG traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $253.04. The company had a trading volume of 31,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,028,458. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.25 and a fifty-two week high of $262.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $243.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.87. The firm has a market cap of $57.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.40.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 37.05% and a net margin of 6.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 11.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 22.56%.

Insider Activity at Dollar General

In other Dollar General news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.11, for a total transaction of $1,235,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,022,703.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Dollar General news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.11, for a total transaction of $1,235,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,022,703.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 5,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.59, for a total value of $1,171,989.51. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,050,700.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,288 shares of company stock worth $3,089,602 in the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $227.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.69.

Dollar General Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

