Buckhead Capital Management LLC Has $2.40 Million Holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Buckhead Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 128.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,386 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,026 shares during the quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $2,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TYL. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam lifted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 106.3% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Price Performance

Tyler Technologies stock traded up $8.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $414.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,282. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $300.85 and a 52 week high of $557.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $352.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $391.29. The stock has a market cap of $17.25 billion, a PE ratio of 96.55 and a beta of 0.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.05. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 9.84%. The firm had revenue of $468.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TYL. Loop Capital began coverage on Tyler Technologies in a report on Monday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $520.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $550.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $575.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $408.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut Tyler Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $480.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tyler Technologies

In other news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total transaction of $2,182,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 57,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,965,822.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.97, for a total transaction of $897,425.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,264,388.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total value of $2,182,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 57,638 shares in the company, valued at $20,965,822.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

