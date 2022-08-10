Buckhead Capital Management LLC Has $3.38 Million Stock Holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Buckhead Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,826 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 17,517 shares during the quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Gentex were worth $3,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gentex by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 20,607 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Gentex by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,223 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gentex by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,809 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Gentex by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 28,392 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Finally, Haverford Trust Co raised its stake in Gentex by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 8,936 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on GNTX. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Gentex from $37.50 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. TheStreet downgraded Gentex from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gentex in a research note on Sunday, July 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Gentex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Gentex from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.75.

Gentex Price Performance

Gentex Announces Dividend

GNTX stock traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $28.00. 41,901 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,185,382. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.46 and its 200-day moving average is $29.21. The company has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.88. Gentex Co. has a 12 month low of $26.16 and a 12 month high of $37.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Gary F. Goode sold 2,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total value of $85,833.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $840,566.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Profile

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

