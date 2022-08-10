Buckhead Capital Management LLC Has $493,000 Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Buckhead Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,986 shares during the period. Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.5% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3,210.0% during the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $47,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000.

VWO stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.87. The stock had a trading volume of 407,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,492,619. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $39.57 and a one year high of $53.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.29.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

