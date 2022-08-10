Buckhead Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Buckhead Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 44.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,772 shares during the period. Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PM. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 2.6% in the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 8,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 28,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 2.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 13,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 13.9% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, First Community Trust NA lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.6% in the first quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 8,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. 74.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PM shares. StockNews.com raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.33.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PM traded up $0.72 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.09. 106,675 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,983,514. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.64 and a 52-week high of $112.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.03. The company has a market cap of $152.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.62.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.22. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 115.36% and a net margin of 11.05%. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.91%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

