Buckhead Capital Management LLC Sells 1,963 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Buckhead Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,963 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 1.9% of Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $8,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PEP. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 109.5% in the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,921,000 after acquiring an additional 12,241 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,758,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 69.5% during the 1st quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 54,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,134,000 after acquiring an additional 22,380 shares during the period. Humankind Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 8,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 310,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,969,000 after buying an additional 11,331 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

PEP stock traded up $0.92 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $175.42. The company had a trading volume of 128,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,330,993. The business has a 50-day moving average of $167.83 and a 200-day moving average of $169.72. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $149.48 and a one year high of $177.69. The stock has a market cap of $242.06 billion, a PE ratio of 26.43, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 52.01% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $20.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 69.28%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PEP. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.00.

In related news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total value of $300,078.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,135,292.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other PepsiCo news, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $901,816.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,951,235.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total value of $300,078.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,135,292.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,896 shares of company stock valued at $2,602,868 over the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

