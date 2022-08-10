Buckhead Capital Management LLC Sells 240 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Buckhead Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,105 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $2,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $578,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,437 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in Amphenol by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 7,418 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Amphenol by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,273 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 151.6% during the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 19,384 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 11,679 shares in the last quarter. 95.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Cowen dropped their target price on Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Amphenol from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Cowen dropped their target price on Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Amphenol from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.89.

Shares of APH stock traded up $1.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.13. 54,178 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,538,858. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $46.47 billion, a PE ratio of 27.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.89. Amphenol Co. has a 1 year low of $61.67 and a 1 year high of $88.45.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 27.28% and a net margin of 15.00%. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.97%.

In other Amphenol news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 122,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.44, for a total value of $9,447,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total value of $1,538,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,977,101. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 122,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.44, for a total transaction of $9,447,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

