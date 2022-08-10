Buckhead Capital Management LLC Sells 303 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Buckhead Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 303 shares during the period. Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $4,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in AutoZone in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in AutoZone in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 157.1% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 18 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. 95.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AZO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on AutoZone from $2,210.00 to $2,250.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Raymond James upped their price target on AutoZone from $2,100.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded AutoZone from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $2,125.00 to $2,420.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on AutoZone from $2,215.00 to $2,174.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on AutoZone from $2,195.00 to $2,285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,169.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at AutoZone

AutoZone Stock Down 0.5 %

In other news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,217.53, for a total value of $875,924.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,745.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Brian Hannasch bought 133 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,901.95 per share, with a total value of $252,959.35. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $973,798.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 395 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,217.53, for a total value of $875,924.35. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,745.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZO traded down $11.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,210.60. 5,528 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,411. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2,126.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,036.76. The stock has a market cap of $43.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.78. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,503.30 and a twelve month high of $2,267.40.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $29.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $25.87 by $3.16. AutoZone had a net margin of 15.21% and a negative return on equity of 92.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $26.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 115.12 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoZone Profile

(Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

Recommended Stories

