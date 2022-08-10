Burney Co. Acquires Shares of 177,797 Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Burney Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 177,797 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,004,000. Burney Co. owned about 0.15% of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDRX. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the first quarter valued at $44,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the first quarter worth $186,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,720 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the first quarter valued at $235,000.

Get Allscripts Healthcare Solutions alerts:

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MDRX traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,740,683. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 40.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.82. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.05 and a 52 week high of $23.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions ( NASDAQ:MDRX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $150.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.58 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 5.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com cut Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. TheStreet lowered Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.80.

Insider Transactions at Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

In other news, Director Paul Black sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total value of $909,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,529,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,809,018.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Richard J. Poulton sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.94, for a total value of $179,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 761,674 shares in the company, valued at $13,664,431.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul Black sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total value of $909,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,529,649 shares in the company, valued at $27,809,018.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 266,478 shares of company stock valued at $4,616,204 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.