Burney Co. Decreases Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Burney Co. lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,168 shares during the period. Burney Co. owned approximately 0.16% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $6,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SLYV. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,682,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,111 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 584.2% in the 1st quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 592,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,563,000 after acquiring an additional 505,970 shares during the last quarter. Dean Jacobson Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,399,000. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 739,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,658,000 after acquiring an additional 177,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 138.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 242,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,812,000 after acquiring an additional 140,671 shares during the last quarter.

SLYV traded up $1.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.77. 6,125 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,167. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.92. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 1-year low of $69.90 and a 1-year high of $91.11.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

