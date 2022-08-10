Burney Co. Decreases Stock Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Burney Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,824 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 13,128 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $6,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PWR. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Quanta Services by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 104,112 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,702,000 after acquiring an additional 4,561 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in Quanta Services by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 14,752 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in Quanta Services by 57.1% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,950 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC bought a new stake in Quanta Services in the first quarter worth about $709,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 89.4% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,969 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 6,120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services to $168.00 in a report on Tuesday. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Quanta Services to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $140.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.46.

Quanta Services Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of PWR stock traded up $3.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $139.30. 13,349 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,468,966. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.04. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.29 and a 1-year high of $146.84. The company has a market cap of $19.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.10 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is currently 9.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Quanta Services news, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 135,000 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total value of $17,074,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 689,030 shares in the company, valued at $87,148,514.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Vincent D. Foster sold 14,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $1,778,961.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 204,925 shares in the company, valued at $24,388,124.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 135,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total value of $17,074,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 689,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,148,514.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Featured Articles

