Burney Co. Invests $4.67 Million in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

Burney Co. bought a new position in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 191,756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,673,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in PBF Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $445,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PBF Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,382,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in PBF Energy by 93.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in PBF Energy by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,601 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 4,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in PBF Energy by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 70,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893 shares during the last quarter. 69.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO C Erik Young sold 60,296 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.30, for a total transaction of $1,826,968.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,026,857.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Trecia M. Canty sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.61, for a total transaction of $1,530,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,182,127.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO C Erik Young sold 60,296 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.30, for a total transaction of $1,826,968.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 66,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,026,857.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,857,488 shares of company stock valued at $63,637,652. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PBF Energy Trading Up 0.4 %

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of PBF Energy to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Cowen upped their target price on shares of PBF Energy to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.92.

Shares of PBF traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $32.01. The stock had a trading volume of 42,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,439,068. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. PBF Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.24 and a 52 week high of $44.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.25 and a 200 day moving average of $26.83. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 2.18.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $10.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.36 by $3.22. The business had revenue of $14.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.67 billion. PBF Energy had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 55.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 104.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.26) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PBF Energy Inc. will post 16.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PBF Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

Further Reading

