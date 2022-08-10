Burney Co. Purchases 56,198 Shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Burney Co. raised its stake in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) by 142.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,550 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 56,198 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $3,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PSTG. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 5.7% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 8,894 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,894 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 0.7% in the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 69,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,451,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 4.0% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

PSTG has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America cut shares of Pure Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $43.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Pure Storage to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pure Storage has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.71.

Shares of NYSE PSTG traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.39. 32,695 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,733,574. The firm has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.84 and a beta of 1.37. Pure Storage, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.75 and a twelve month high of $36.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.08.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.24. Pure Storage had a positive return on equity of 4.26% and a negative net margin of 2.96%. The firm had revenue of $620.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $521.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 50.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pure Storage, Inc provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

