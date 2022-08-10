Burney Co. Reduces Stock Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Burney Co. trimmed its stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 25.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 44,965 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,185 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $5,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in AMETEK during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in AMETEK during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new position in AMETEK during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the first quarter valued at $32,000. 86.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMETEK Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE AME traded up $1.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $126.67. 6,260 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,073,564. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $115.42 and its 200-day moving average is $124.22. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.17 and a 12-month high of $148.07.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 18.49%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.72%.

AMETEK declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, May 6th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to purchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on AME shares. Bank of America lowered shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $170.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on AMETEK to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on AMETEK from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.56.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

