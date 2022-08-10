Burney Co. Sells 496 Shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Burney Co. decreased its position in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 496 shares during the period. Burney Co. owned approximately 0.09% of Brunswick worth $5,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cantillon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,122,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,493,000 after purchasing an additional 309,881 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,400,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,788,000 after purchasing an additional 278,153 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,068,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,357,000 after purchasing an additional 39,218 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,000,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,505,000 after purchasing an additional 507,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,628,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,024,000 after purchasing an additional 270,699 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BC stock traded up $1.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.95. 7,151 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 847,939. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.69. Brunswick Co. has a 1-year low of $61.89 and a 1-year high of $108.51. The company has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Brunswick ( NYSE:BC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.12. Brunswick had a return on equity of 35.33% and a net margin of 9.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Brunswick Co. will post 10.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.32%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BC. KeyCorp increased their target price on Brunswick from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised Brunswick from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their price objective on Brunswick from $121.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Brunswick from $120.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Brunswick in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Brunswick presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.08.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

