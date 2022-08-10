Burney Co. Sells 5,399 Shares of Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG)

Burney Co. cut its position in shares of Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 59,830 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,399 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Encore Capital Group were worth $3,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ECPG. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,166 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at Encore Capital Group

In other Encore Capital Group news, Director Laura Olle sold 889 shares of Encore Capital Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.42, for a total transaction of $51,046.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,962 shares in the company, valued at $1,605,578.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Encore Capital Group Stock Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ:ECPG traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $56.11. 3,673 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 392,080. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.33. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.10 and a 1 year high of $72.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Encore Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

Encore Capital Group Profile

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

