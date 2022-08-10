BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.08-$3.23 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.26 billion-$2.29 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.20 billion.

BWX Technologies Price Performance

BWX Technologies stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.26. 1,102,522 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 675,380. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.77. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.77. BWX Technologies has a 12-month low of $42.58 and a 12-month high of $62.53.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $554.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.13 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 43.72% and a net margin of 13.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that BWX Technologies will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BWX Technologies Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BWX Technologies

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.94%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 23.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 170,652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,191,000 after acquiring an additional 32,688 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in BWX Technologies in the first quarter valued at $207,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 14.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,741 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BWX Technologies in the first quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in BWX Technologies in the first quarter valued at $266,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

About BWX Technologies

(Get Rating)

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Power Group, and Nuclear Services Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment provides precision naval and critical nuclear components, reactors, nuclear fuel, and assemblies for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; missile launch tubes for United States Navy submarines; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and converts Cold War-era government stockpiles of high-enriched uranium, as well as receives, stores, characterizes, dissolves, recovers, and purifies uranium-bearing materials; supplies research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.