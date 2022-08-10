C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $110.90.

CHRW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research cut shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $107.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $107.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Henry J. Maier bought 922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $108.45 per share, for a total transaction of $99,990.90. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 922 shares in the company, valued at $99,990.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Henry J. Maier bought 922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $108.45 per share, for a total transaction of $99,990.90. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 922 shares in the company, valued at $99,990.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert C. Biesterfeld, Jr. sold 4,286 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $467,174.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 181,610 shares in the company, valued at $19,795,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,461 shares of company stock worth $3,842,537 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Price Performance

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHRW. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 290 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 377.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 325 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CHRW traded up $1.18 on Wednesday, hitting $113.14. 3,942 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,341,878. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 12 month low of $85.80 and a 12 month high of $115.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $103.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.42.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 53.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 8.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.47%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Featured Articles

