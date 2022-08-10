C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Hits New 12-Month High at $115.99

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $115.99 and last traded at $115.60, with a volume of 1357589 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $111.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CHRW shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $113.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $117.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.10.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 53.97% and a net margin of 4.15%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 8.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 26.47%.

Insider Activity at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

In related news, CEO Robert C. Biesterfeld, Jr. sold 21,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.46, for a total transaction of $2,418,013.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,242,250.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Robert C. Biesterfeld, Jr. sold 21,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.46, for a total transaction of $2,418,013.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,242,250.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert C. Biesterfeld, Jr. sold 4,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $467,174.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 181,610 shares in the company, valued at $19,795,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,461 shares of company stock worth $3,842,537. 1.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On C.H. Robinson Worldwide

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,819 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 14.8% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,675,000 after buying an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 5,514.2% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,737 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 6,617 shares in the last quarter. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

See Also

