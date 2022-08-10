CACHE Gold Trading 3.8% Higher This Week (CGT)

CACHE Gold (CGT) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. One CACHE Gold coin can currently be bought for approximately $59.01 or 0.00246885 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, CACHE Gold has traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar. CACHE Gold has a total market capitalization of $4.66 million and $40,059.00 worth of CACHE Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CACHE Gold Coin Profile

CACHE Gold (CGT) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 28th, 2018. CACHE Gold’s total supply is 100,771 coins and its circulating supply is 78,923 coins. The official website for CACHE Gold is cache.gold. CACHE Gold’s official Twitter account is @CoingridNZ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CACHE Gold Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CACHE Gold token is equivalent to one gram of gold. Each token is backed by physical gold securely stored in a vault. All gold is audited and insured. Gold backing CACHE Gold tokens is publicly verifiable at any time, simply visit the CACHE Explorer to verify CACHE Gold's backing. A token is a unit of account that is tracked on a blockchain platform. CACHE Gold tokens are unique because they are backed by real gold that is redeemable by token holders at any time. CACHE Locked Gold represents gold that backs CACHE Gold tokens. CACHE Locked Gold cannot be unlocked or removed from the vaults unless an equivalent amount of CACHE Gold tokens are redeemed. “

