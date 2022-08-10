CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) Stake Reduced by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) by 24.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 306,365 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 98,929 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in CAE were worth $7,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in CAE in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CAE during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of CAE by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,387 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of CAE by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,848 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in CAE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 58.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAE stock opened at $25.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.11. The company has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 73.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.47. CAE Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.96 and a 12 month high of $34.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

CAE ( NYSE:CAE Get Rating ) (TSE:CAE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The aerospace company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. CAE had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 6.79%. The business had revenue of $955.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $952.02 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that CAE Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities increased their price objective on CAE from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on CAE from C$45.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of CAE from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of CAE from C$43.00 to C$43.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of CAE from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as end to end digitally enabled crew management, training operations solutions, and optimization software.

