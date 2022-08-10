Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) Announces $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the investment management company on Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th.

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Price Performance

NASDAQ:CHW traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $7.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,685. Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund has a 12-month low of $6.49 and a 12-month high of $11.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.97.

Institutional Trading of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHW. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 426,989 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 16.3% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,045 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 6.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 85,507 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 5,513 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 21.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 89,420 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 15,918 shares in the last quarter.

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Company Profile

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

