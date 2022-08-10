Caledonia Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) Trading 0.5% Higher

Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.50 and last traded at $11.30. 30,063 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 36,723 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Liberum Capital assumed coverage on Caledonia Mining in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Caledonia Mining Stock Down 2.9 %

The stock has a market cap of $136.41 million, a P/E ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 0.89.

Caledonia Mining Dividend Announcement

Caledonia Mining ( NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $35.07 million for the quarter. Caledonia Mining had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 15.15%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%. Caledonia Mining’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.90%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Caledonia Mining

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Caledonia Mining by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 549,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,353,000 after purchasing an additional 37,954 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Caledonia Mining by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 11,573 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Caledonia Mining by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 35,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 5,065 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Caledonia Mining by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Caledonia Mining during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.09% of the company’s stock.

Caledonia Mining Company Profile

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc primarily engages in the operation of a gold mine. It also explores for and develops mineral properties for precious metals. The company holds 64% interest in the Blanket Mine, a gold mine located in Matabeleland South Province, Zimbabwe. It also has an agreement to purchase 100% ownership in the Maligreen project, a brownfield gold exploration project located in Gweru mining district in the Zimbabwe Midlands.

Featured Stories

