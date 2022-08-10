Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its stake in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,146 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,666 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Carriage Services were worth $1,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carriage Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,568,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 40,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after acquiring an additional 17,290 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Carriage Services by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 29,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Carriage Services by 109.7% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 29,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 15,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Carriage Services by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 5,643 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Carriage Services alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on CSV. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Carriage Services from $76.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on shares of Carriage Services from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

Insider Activity at Carriage Services

Carriage Services Trading Up 5.5 %

In other Carriage Services news, SVP Shawn R. Phillips acquired 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.31 per share, with a total value of $39,456.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 106,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,637,511.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, SVP Shawn R. Phillips purchased 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.31 per share, for a total transaction of $39,456.50. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 106,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,637,511.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Carlos R. Quezada purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.33 per share, for a total transaction of $54,495.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 8,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,673.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 4,150 shares of company stock worth $150,847 over the last ninety days. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Carriage Services stock traded up $2.00 on Wednesday, reaching $38.38. 3,523 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,477. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.86. Carriage Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.22 and a 52 week high of $66.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.31. The company has a market capitalization of $571.44 million, a P/E ratio of 11.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.99.

Carriage Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a $0.1125 dividend. This is a boost from Carriage Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. Carriage Services’s payout ratio is 14.20%.

Carriage Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment engages in the provision of consultation, funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services, and transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; and sale of burial and cremation services, and related merchandise, such as caskets and urns.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Carriage Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carriage Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.