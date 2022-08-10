Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Buys Shares of 29,607 Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 29,607 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,223,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SLB. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 46,358 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after buying an additional 8,751 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,949 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 124.7% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 20,332 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 11,285 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 26,678 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 6,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,094,826 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $92,690,000 after buying an additional 64,242 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SLB. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.01.

Insider Buying and Selling at Schlumberger

Schlumberger Price Performance

In other news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 10,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.70, for a total transaction of $502,445.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,776,654.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,032,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $204,552,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,069,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $392,180,837. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Gavin Rennick sold 10,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.70, for a total transaction of $502,445.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,044 shares in the company, valued at $1,776,654.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,047,459 shares of company stock worth $205,224,121. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SLB traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $34.89. The company had a trading volume of 649,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,075,291. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.81. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $25.90 and a 12 month high of $49.83.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 15.06%. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.04%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.