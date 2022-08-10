Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Has $1.40 Million Stake in Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its position in Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH – Get Rating) by 146.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,698 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,798 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Textainer Group were worth $1,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGH. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its position in Textainer Group by 1,017.2% in the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,396,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,869,000 after buying an additional 1,271,490 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Textainer Group by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,133,562 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,479,000 after buying an additional 89,586 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Textainer Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,196,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Textainer Group by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 209,506 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,481,000 after buying an additional 77,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Textainer Group by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 123,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,415,000 after purchasing an additional 28,887 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Textainer Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Shares of Textainer Group stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.09. 5,393 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 443,656. Textainer Group Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $25.47 and a twelve month high of $41.89. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Textainer Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.15%.

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases, owns, manages, leases, and disposes a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company's containers include standard and specialized dry freight, and refrigerated containers, as well as other special-purpose containers, which include tank, 45', pallet-wide, and other types of containers.

