Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Invests $1.32 Million in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,370 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,317,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in CACI International by 367.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,737 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,237,000 after purchasing an additional 12,371 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in CACI International during the 4th quarter worth about $2,154,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in CACI International by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 55,073 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $16,591,000 after purchasing an additional 6,301 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in CACI International by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 69,877 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $18,812,000 after purchasing an additional 3,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palladium Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CACI International in the 4th quarter valued at about $675,000. Institutional investors own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on CACI shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on CACI International in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered CACI International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $304.00 to $336.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com upgraded CACI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on CACI International from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.00.

CACI International Profile

Shares of CACI traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $283.48. 4,432 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,309. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $281.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $279.43. CACI International Inc has a 52-week low of $238.29 and a 52-week high of $313.52. The company has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.91.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates in two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations.

