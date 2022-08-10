Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Invests $1.72 Million in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 22,850 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,719,000. ITT accounts for about 0.5% of Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ITT. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in ITT during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new stake in ITT during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in ITT during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in ITT during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in ITT by 118.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 776 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. 95.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms recently weighed in on ITT. StockNews.com raised shares of ITT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on ITT from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on ITT from $107.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. TheStreet downgraded ITT from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on ITT to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.20.
ITT Trading Up 3.2 %
ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The conglomerate reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.02. ITT had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $733.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that ITT Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.
ITT Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $0.264 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.63%.
ITT Company Profile
ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.
