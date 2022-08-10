Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Purchases 688 Shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its position in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,438 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 688 shares during the quarter. Everest Re Group accounts for about 0.4% of Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $1,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 120 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Everest Re Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 349 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 340.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. 75.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Everest Re Group Price Performance

NYSE RE traded up $3.31 on Wednesday, hitting $264.13. The stock had a trading volume of 2,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,926. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $248.63 and a 52-week high of $308.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $272.13 and a 200-day moving average of $282.13.

Everest Re Group Increases Dividend

Everest Re Group ( NYSE:RE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $9.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.31 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $14.63 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 33.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. This is a boost from Everest Re Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is presently 33.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on RE. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $343.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 23rd.

Everest Re Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

See Also

