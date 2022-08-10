Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Purchases 8,775 Shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its position in shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) by 44.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,418 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,775 shares during the period. Verint Systems accounts for approximately 0.4% of Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Verint Systems were worth $1,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Verint Systems by 130.8% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,098 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 11,390 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Verint Systems during the 4th quarter worth $4,274,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Verint Systems during the 4th quarter worth $1,610,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Verint Systems by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,682 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Verint Systems by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 18,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period.

In other news, President Elan Moriah sold 2,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total value of $104,884.56. Following the transaction, the president now owns 118,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,317,606.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, President Elan Moriah sold 2,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total value of $104,884.56. Following the transaction, the president now owns 118,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,317,606.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Egan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.51, for a total transaction of $415,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,511,254.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,701 shares of company stock worth $1,198,489. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VRNT. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com raised Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. TheStreet downgraded Verint Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Verint Systems to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.80.

VRNT traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.75. 2,673 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 489,680. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.12. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -433.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.84. Verint Systems Inc. has a one year low of $39.83 and a one year high of $56.39.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $219.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.52 million. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 1.56%. Verint Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Engagement Channels, an application for messaging, social, chat, email, and interactive voice response; Conversational AI, an intelligent virtual assistant application to enable human-like conversations across every channel; Engagement Orchestration, an application that improves employee efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction with workflows; Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

