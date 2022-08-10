Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Purchases Shares of 15,406 Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 15,406 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,178,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Autoliv in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the first quarter worth about $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Autoliv in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autoliv during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on ALV shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Autoliv from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Autoliv from $116.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Autoliv from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Autoliv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.67.

Autoliv Price Performance

Shares of Autoliv stock traded up $2.92 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.93. 5,233 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 735,329. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.28. Autoliv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.25 and a twelve month high of $110.59. The company has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.53 and a beta of 1.66.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.54. Autoliv had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Autoliv, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Autoliv

In other Autoliv news, insider Svante Mogefors sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $84,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,070,076. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Autoliv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cut-off switches, as well as anti-whiplash systems and pedestrian protection systems, and connected safety services and solutions for riders of powered two wheelers.

Featured Stories

