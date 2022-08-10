Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Takes Position in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 178,995 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Kinross Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. F&V Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Montecito Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Kinross Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Kinross Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on KGC. StockNews.com upgraded Kinross Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Raymond James set a $7.50 price objective on shares of Kinross Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Kinross Gold from C$13.00 to C$9.25 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinross Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.50.

Kinross Gold Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of KGC traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.59. 606,644 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,252,809. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 3.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 1.01. Kinross Gold Co. has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $7.13.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.05). Kinross Gold had a negative net margin of 18.36% and a positive return on equity of 4.59%. The company had revenue of $821.50 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinross Gold Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -25.00%.

Kinross Gold Profile

(Get Rating)

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.