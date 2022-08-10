Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Shares Sold by Cidel Asset Management Inc.

Cidel Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 754,781 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 15,761 shares during the period. Canadian National Railway accounts for approximately 3.7% of Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Cidel Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Canadian National Railway worth $101,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CNI. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,925 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,513 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRYN MAWR TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 2,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 70.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CNI shares. Raymond James downgraded Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$160.00 to C$163.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$167.00 to C$169.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.24.

Canadian National Railway Trading Up 2.0 %

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

Shares of NYSE:CNI traded up $2.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $128.68. The company had a trading volume of 52,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,347,585. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.71. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $104.67 and a 1-year high of $137.19. The firm has a market cap of $88.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a $0.569 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 40.35%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Further Reading

