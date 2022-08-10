Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Receives $89.13 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $89.13.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CP. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $78.00 to $79.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays cut their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st.

Canadian Pacific Railway stock opened at $79.29 on Wednesday. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 52 week low of $64.37 and a 52 week high of $84.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $73.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.62, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.95.

Canadian Pacific Railway ( NYSE:CP Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.19. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 29.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.148 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is 25.76%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 5.9% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 33,849,081 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,793,903,000 after buying an additional 1,895,956 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 75.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 33,543,907 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,413,148,000 after buying an additional 14,404,285 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,249,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,496,807,000 after buying an additional 695,215 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 19,258,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,385,204,000 after buying an additional 833,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 11.8% during the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 17,211,071 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,420,602,000 after buying an additional 1,819,700 shares during the last quarter. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

