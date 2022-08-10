Canandaigua National Corp Grows Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Canandaigua National Corp grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 55.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,902 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,262 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JCI. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 17,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter worth $209,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,373,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,695,000 after acquiring an additional 17,670 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 3,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on JCI. Mizuho dropped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.64.

Johnson Controls International Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:JCI traded up $1.53 on Wednesday, hitting $55.64. 61,255 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,538,896. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52 week low of $45.52 and a 52 week high of $81.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.31. The company has a market cap of $38.33 billion, a PE ratio of 36.32, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.18.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 4.17%. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 17th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 93.96%.

About Johnson Controls International

(Get Rating)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.