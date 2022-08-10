Canandaigua National Corp Has $1.79 Million Stock Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Canandaigua National Corp cut its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,609 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 533 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 646 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 865 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 313 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. 82.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY traded up $5.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $722.87. The company had a trading volume of 5,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,362. The stock has a market cap of $47.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.00. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $562.90 and a 12 month high of $748.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $653.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $660.63.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.98 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 520.10% and a net margin of 15.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $8.33 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 31.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ORLY. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $667.00 to $745.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $806.00 to $795.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $788.00 to $770.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $730.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $749.23.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves acquired 175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $572.77 per share, with a total value of $100,234.75. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,967.17. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves purchased 175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $572.77 per share, with a total value of $100,234.75. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,967.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher purchased 835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $600.00 per share, for a total transaction of $501,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,897 shares in the company, valued at $1,138,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,144 shares of company stock valued at $9,971,252. 1.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

